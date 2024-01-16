The Empanada Bar
Food Menu
Daily Savory Empanada
- The Original Beef
Ground beef, fresh sofrito, mixed herbs, potato & spices$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cheeseburger
Ground beef with onions, ketchup, and mustard, tossed in cheddar cheese$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- The Cuban
Roasted pork shoulder, honey ham & swiss cheese$4.75
- The Original Chicken
Shredded chicken, fresh sofrito, mixed herbs, & spices.$4.75OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken BBQ
Shredded chicken tossed in homemade BBQ sauce$4.75
- Ham & Three Cheese
Honey ham & three cheese blend$4.75
- Pizza
Marinara sauce & three cheese blend$4.75
- Spinach & Artichoke
Artichoke dip, three cheese blend & spinach$4.75
- Sweet Corn & Cheese
sweet corn, mozzarella cheese$4.75
- Pick (6)
Mix up to 3 flavors from Daily Originals$27.00
- Pick (12)
Mix up to 4 flavors from Daily Originals$48.00
Dessert Empanadas
Breakfast Empanadas (COMING SOON)
- Sausage Egg & Cheese
Breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese$4.50
- Bacon Egg & Cheese
Hickory smoked bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese$4.50
- Ham & Egg Cheese
Honey ham, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese$4.00
- Chorizo Egg & Cheese
Pork chorizo, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese$4.50
- Pick (6)
Mix up to 3 flavors from our breakfast options$24.00
- Pick (12)
Mix up to 3 flavors from our breakfast options$42.00